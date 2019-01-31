European markets ease some gains as growth concerns linger; Unilever falls 3 percent

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.1 percent higher with the different sectors seeing a mixed approach in positive territory. Basic resources and autos were among the top performers as investors monitored another round of trade talks between China and the United States.

Household goods, on the other hand, was down by nearly 1 percent on the back of earnings. Unilever dropped 3 percent after reporting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales. Swatch also fell more than 6 percent after what analysts called disappointing full-year results.

Overall, investors are still digesting comments from the Federal Reserve. Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank would be "patient" in increasing rates. Money managers are worried about the reasons behind the Fed's approach, namely lower growth and the trade war.

However, earnings are a big focus too. Nokia dropped nearly 4 percent after saying that 2019 will have a bumpy start as 5G rollouts in different countries adopt different stages.

The oil and gas sector is leading gains due to earnings. Shell rose above 3 after reporting that profits soared to a four-year high.

Deutsche Bank took another hit in the share price on Thursday, down by more than 2 percent, after reports that the bank is considering merging with rival Commerzbank by mid-year if efforts to restructure the bank fell short of targets. .

In terms of data, the euro zone registered a growth rate 0.2 percent on the quarter and of 1.2 percent on the year at the end of 2018, the European Statistics Office said Thursday. This means that the region stuck to its lowest pace of growth in four years in the final quarter of 2018.

Brexit also continues to take center stage. EU officials have told the U.K. that the current Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened, as some U.K. lawmakers have demanded. It is now up to the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to outline what she really wants from the EU to overcome the current impasse.