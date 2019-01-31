What investors will be looking for in India's new budget this week

Against the backdrop of a global slowdown in growth, spurred by China, India's economic performance is being closely watched by investors.

India is set to announce an interim budget on Friday that's expected to reinforce economic support, especially in the flagging agricultural sector, and still keep government spending under control.

While experts said they were not expecting sweeping changes in Friday's budget, they predicted the government would likely announce measures to help farmers, low-income households and micro- to medium-sized businesses.