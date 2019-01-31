The 15 most difficult places to buy a home in the US

For wannabe homeowners in real estate markets full of well-qualified buyers, competition is fierce, according to recent data from online loan marketplace LendingTree. Especially out West.

"Of the top 10 most competitive cities, only two, St. Louis and Boston, were not in a western U.S. state. High-paying tech jobs, common in places like Oregon, San Francisco and Seattle, likely help fuel market competitiveness in some western cities," the site reports.

In the most competitive areas, potential homeowners are vying against other buyers who are often pre-approved for mortgages, have excellent credit scores and are able to offer hefty down payments. They not only have to be strong candidates, but they have to beat out other qualified buyers as well.

Here's the full list of the 15 housing markets were competition is the toughest.