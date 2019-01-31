India in talks with U.S. to extend Iran sanctions waiver -oil ministry official

official@

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is in talks with the United States to extend a waiver on sanctions imposed on Iran's crude oil exports, a senior Indian official said on Thursday.

India, Iran's second-biggest oil customer after China, has already reduced its intake of Iranian oil but has not decided whether to end purchases completely.

"We are talking to the U.S. on energy related aspects, including the waiver from sanctions. It is a continuous process," said Sanjay Sudhir, joint secretary for international co-operation in the oil ministry. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Darren Schuettler)