For the other half, however, those "envisioning" questions came first — and then participants answered how much people should set aside from their paychecks.

On average, the second group recommended saving 31 percent more. Among millennials, the suggested amount was 52 percent higher. For women, it was 42 percent higher.

"The takeaway is simple but powerful — if you can envision your retirement, it can positively impact how much you're saving," said Heather Lord, senior vice president and head of strategy and innovation at Capital Group.

Of course, filling out a survey and actually taking action to save more are separate things. The next step, Lord said, would be for 401(k) plan sponsors and the like to help workers visualize what they're saving for before deciding how much of their income to put toward their nest egg.