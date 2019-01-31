Stock futures mixed | Facebook surges 11% | Tesla's CFO leaves, again

Futures were mixed this morning after the Fed indicated that the pace of rate hikes would be slower. With the Wednesday surge, the Dow closed over 25,000 for the first time since Dec. 4, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their highest closes since Dec. 6. (CNBC)



* Powell: Fed did not change course on interest rates in response to Trump (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) was 5 percent lower in premarket after it missed on earnings. Revenue did beat Street forecasts, however, and CEO Elon Musk expressed confidence that Tesla can be profitable every quarter. Separately, Tesla announced the departure of CFO Deepak Ahuja. (CNBC)

Meantime, Facebook (FB) shares were surging 11 percent in premarket after it reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations. The results are lessening investor concerns about increased spending on privacy and security-related matters. (CNBC)



* Alibaba shares soar as market looks past the company's record $41 billion spending spree (CNBC)

Another busy morning for earnings reports features Dow component DowDupont (DWDP), Altria (MO), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Baker Hughes (BHGE) and more. Amazon (AMZN) grabs the spotlight in today's after-the-bell earnings. (CNBC)



* GE shares rise after revenue tops expectations, DOJ settlement (CNBC)

* DowDuPont sales miss on foreign exchange effects and materials science weakness (Reuters)

The Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index comes at 9:45 a.m. ET. The government releases the shutdown-delayed new home sales report for November at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)