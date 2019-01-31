Even though the IRS may be just getting back on its feet after the partial government shutdown — with another one potentially in mid-February — don't assume you can pull a fast one on your tax return this year.

Because much of the agency's systems are automated to spot certain discrepancies, and some parts of tax returns generate more scrunity than others, the risk — albeit low — of hearing from the taxman still remains.

And this year, there are more factors at play that could spur attention from the IRS, due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — which taxpayers are now dealing with for the first time as they prepare their 2018 returns.