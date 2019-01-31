Time is running out for the US-China trade talks — but American firms still have big questions

With just about one month to go before the U.S.-China trade truce comes to an end, some in the American business community have expressed concerns that many questions remain on whether the two countries can make enough progress before the early-March deadline lapses.

Those doubts linger despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing optimism that "significant progress" can be achieved during this week's high-level trade negotiations in Washington.

"I have a sense that on both sides, there is a determination to get a deal done. But the question is: What is the deal?" Myron Brilliant, U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president and head of international affairs, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

The U.S. and China — the world's largest economies — engaged in a bitter tariff fight last year over a number of issues including the their bilateral trade imbalance, alleged intellectual property theft by Chinese firms and Beijing's industrial subsidies that put American firms at a disadvantage. China has repeatedly denied those charges.