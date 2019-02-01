Apple's services business continues to grow in size (and importance) to the company as it attempts to wean Wall Street off the iPhone sales-number obsession (it was last November when Apple shocked many investors by saying iPhone unit sales would no longer be disclosed). But services growth also decelerated year over year like the iPhone, the Bernstein analyst noted, though he added it was "still a pretty healthy number."

Apple's total installed base of users, the key to services revenue, grew to 1.4 billion. While an 8 percent year-over-year growth rate may seem solid, Sacconaghi said it is well below the rate at which it had been growing in the past two years: 15 percent in 2016, and 12 percent to 13 percent in 2017, according to his calculations.

He isn't the only analyst worried about this deceleration. The first question on the Apple earnings call from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty was about the installed base and services slowdown: "If you compare what you added in 2018 versus what you expect to add over the next two years, that implies a slowdown in annual net new subscribers. So should we be thinking about services as a lower growth segment than what you experienced in 2018?"

Apple CFO Luca Maestri offered plenty of answers — some easy to understand, others much more difficult to follow:

"A portion of this deceleration is truly just a reclassification of the amortization of free services that we've made in connection with the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. And as we explained 90 days ago, this amortization of free services in the past was reported under Products and now gets reported under Services. The reclassification is actually dilutive to our growth rate because the amortization of free services is a relatively stable number, which gets applied to a growing base. So this reclassification reduces our growth rate versus the previous classification. This factor by itself represents roughly one-third of the deceleration that you're seeing."

The strength of the U.S. dollar also played a role, since Apple is not often repricing services based on short-term fluctuations in currency. Issues selling games on the App Store in China, a large business for Apple, took a toll, though the company expects these issues to be resolved. And its AppleCare package is seeing slower growth, Apple's CFO said. He also noted some positives: Apple has added 100 million users in the past 12 months alone, and within its installed base the percentage of users who are paying for at least one service is growing "very strongly."