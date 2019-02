Investors are keen to know the latest nonfarm payroll figures, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The number is particularly important for the Federal Reserve and the direction of its monetary policy.

The central bank said Wednesday that it would be "patient " with further interest rate hikes, signaling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of a possible economic downturn.

Elsewhere, the ISM index is due at 10 a.m. ET.

The Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at the Texas Lyceum Public Conference in Austin at 9:45 a.m. ET. There are no Treasury auctions planned for Friday.