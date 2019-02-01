Bolsonaro's pro-market agenda faces its first test of confidence as Brazil's Congress returns

The real business of governing for Brazil's newly-elected populist president starts on Friday, when Congress returns from an end-of-year break to discuss Jair Bolsonaro's ambitious pro-market reforms.

Market participants are cautiously optimistic about big changes taking place in Latin America's largest economy, with Brazilian stocks fast-becoming one of Wall Street's favourite investment destinations.

Shortly after his inauguration at the start of the year, Bolsonaro touted a "new Brazil" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The far-right leader also promised to transform the country into one of the most business-friendly places in the world during his time in office.

"Provided he passes unpopular issues such as pensions reform during his honeymoon period, then other free-market measures won't need as much backing," Robert Wood, a Brazil analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC via email on Friday.