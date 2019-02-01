Canopy Growth stock explodes higher, here's what their CEO says is next for the pot company 14 Hours Ago | 08:49

Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth has a chance to make billions in America if the crop becomes legal federally, CEO Bruce Linton told CNBC.

"On a global basis, you'll see THC is an active ingredient in probably 85 - 90 percent of our total global revenues" not including the U.S., he said Thursday on "Fast Money." If tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is legalized in the U.S., "it's a many tens of billion dollar opportunity and it's going to be coming down to great products with great brands."

Canopy wants to introduce THC products to the U.S. market that could compete with alcohol and opioids, but only a non-psychoactive cannabis compound known as cannabidiol (CBD) has been authorized by the federal government. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the manufacturing, distribution and selling of hemp-derived CBD.

While pot companies wait on the sidelines as more and more states legalize marijuana within their own boundaries, Linton said clearing CBD is a "great first step" because CBD research can yield results helpful for THC. The federal Food and Drug Administration will be "very active and useful" in providing perspective on many claims about the chemical.

"It's a big deal ... [because] we can actually operate with a federally controlled program, which means we don't jeopardize say working with Bank of America, all the things that we've been able to enjoy by being on the New York Stock Exchange," Linton said.

Shares of Canopy are up 94 percent this year, recovering from losses in November.