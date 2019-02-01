Politics

'Please, Lord, nominate her' — Chris Christie says Elizabeth Warren in 2020 would be a 'gift' to Trump

  • Christie, former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful 2016 GOP presidential candidate, suggests that Warren's liberal agenda won't resonate with voters.
  • Democrats would be better served nominating centrist Joe Biden, if he were to run for president, saying he might be able to siphon off some of Trump's base, Christie says.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, NH on Jan. 12, 2019.
John Tlumacki | Boston Globe | Getty Images
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at Manchester Community College in Manchester, NH on Jan. 12, 2019.

Chris Christie told CNBC Friday that a 2020 Democratic presidential nomination of Sen. Elizabeth Warren would be a "gift" to President Donald Trump's efforts to keep the White House for Republicans.

Christie, former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful 2016 GOP presidential candidate, suggested that Warren's liberal agenda won't resonate with American voters.

"Please, Lord, nominate her," Christie said in a "Squawk Box" interview, slamming Warren's proposed wealth tax as a message that "people who make money suck, and we'd like to take their money from them."

Christie argued Democrats would be better served nominating centrist Joe Biden, if he were to run for president, saying the former vice president might be able to siphon off some of Trump's working-class base by relating to them with his middle class upbringing.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.