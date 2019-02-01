Chris Christie told CNBC Friday that a 2020 Democratic presidential nomination of Sen. Elizabeth Warren would be a "gift" to President Donald Trump's efforts to keep the White House for Republicans.

Christie, former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful 2016 GOP presidential candidate, suggested that Warren's liberal agenda won't resonate with American voters.

"Please, Lord, nominate her," Christie said in a "Squawk Box" interview, slamming Warren's proposed wealth tax as a message that "people who make money suck, and we'd like to take their money from them."

Christie argued Democrats would be better served nominating centrist Joe Biden, if he were to run for president, saying the former vice president might be able to siphon off some of Trump's working-class base by relating to them with his middle class upbringing.