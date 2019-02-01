The No. 1 negotiation lesson Trump's border talks teach

While the government shutdown ended (temporarily) last week, the drama continues, even as a group of bipartisan lawmakers meet to find common ground on border security.
President Donald Trump said yesterday the talks were a "waste of time" and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear that no funding would be made available for a border wall.
While many like the tone and direction of the current bipartisan talks, an impasse has lasted for weeks as Democratic leaders and the president held to their positions on Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to fund a border wall.
The situation highlights a key lesson about bargaining that's easy to overlook, according to Amy Gallo, a Harvard Business Review expert and author of the book "HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict." Negotiation isn't about winning and losing, but collaborating. Says Gallo, it's not a "zero sum game."