The No. 1 negotiation lesson Trump's border talks teach

Collaboration, she tells CNBC Make It, "is about about creating a situation where people get at least some of their interests met."

Since it requires the most creativity, collaboration can be one of the trickiest negotiation strategies, says G. Richard Shell, a director of the Wharton Executive Negotiation Workshop and author of the book "Bargaining for Advantage: Negotiation Strategies for Reasonable People."

"Collaboration isn't 'fold your cards and make peace,'" he tells CNBC Make It. "It's an art."

Trump, as some experts have pointed out, has often preferred an "all or nothing" strategy that he honed as a real estate mogul and that can often work in business.

Collaboration "isn't part of [Trump's] game plan," says Shell. That reality could make talks difficult for the congressional negotiators who must strike a deal by February 15 or face another possible government shutdown when funding lapses.

The last shutdown lasted a record-setting 35 days and cost the country $11 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

To be sure, political negotiations like this one are not the typical bargaining situations most people find themselves in, says Gallo. Still, they can highlight the importance of strategies that keep talks moving forward.

As politicians wrangle their own solutions to the border talks, here are four steps to help anyone keep collaborating when talks break down.