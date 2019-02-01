Cramer's game plan: Be ready to 'buy the next dip' in this 'ideal backdrop for stocks'

Clorox: Cramer expects Clorox's earnings report on Monday to be "excellent."

"We may actually see the beginning of its raw costs coming down," he said, adding that it "could allow the stock to re-assert its leadership in the consumer products group."

Alphabet: Google parent Alphabet also reports, but Cramer wasn't so rosy on it after what he saw in the stock of Amazon after its Thursday conference call. He maintained a tentative buy call on Amazon, telling investors to wait until Tuesday before buying, but said Alphabet still has something to prove.

"It needs to show us some leg. It has to tell us about Waymo orders. [...] It's got to give us a clear path for bigger YouTube profits. It says nothing about it. It needs to give us some hints about whether it might want to bid on something big for entertainment," he said. "Unfortunately, I doubt [Alphabet] will do any of that, and while we still own this one for my charitable trust, ... we're getting mighty impatient after the shellacking we took in Amazon."