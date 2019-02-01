Cramer's lightning round: Bank of America's stock is a screaming buy

Bank of America Corp.: "I think [CEO] Brian Moynihan is doing a remarkable job. It is one inexpensive stock. They keep buying back stock. It's got a good yield. It's going to get better because they're going to raise the dividend. Buy, buy, buy."

Pilgrim's Pride Corp.: "I think it is a bit of a bottom-feeder there. Now, Tyson reports next week. I happen to like this one more than Tyson. It is a $5 billion company. I'll go with you on that one. I'll go with you."

Kemet Corp.: "That's an inexpensive capacitor stock. I'm going to go with you. It's a very inexpensive stock, particularly after the cohort's moved up."

Moderna Inc.: "I pulled up with Moderna recently when I was out there at the J.P. Morgan [Healthcare] Conference, where we learned a ton of things, by the way. I'm sticking by that Bristol-Myers, and I think Moderna's got a lot of game to it. It came public during a weird period in the IPO market. It's clinical-stage biotech and I think it's a great, but speculative situation."

New Residential Investment Corp.: "I do not recommend these residential-market-related companies because I don't really know what they own, and even though they could be very good companies, I've got to stick with what I do know and not recommend things that I don't."

The Boston Beer Co., Inc.: "Beer is flat. I can't recommend anything in that category. May I tell you that Diageo is really good?"