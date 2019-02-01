'We control our own fate,' Deutsche Bank exec says amid merger speculation

Amid reports of a government-brokered merger with its rival, Deutsche Bank insists its fate is in its own hands.

"There's a lot of speculation out there but we won't comment on mergers," James von Moltke, the chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank, told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Friday.

"We are executing on the plan that we have defined, and as Christian (Sewing, the CEO) said I think a number of times, we are wholly focused on our own business and on executing the plans we defined," he added.

"We control our own fate."

Sewing said last year that Deutsche needs to focus on being profitable rather than looking at a merger. Sewing, who took the top job in April last year, promised to cut costs and has tried to focus on Europe to fix the company's balance sheet.

There have been numerous reports that Deutsche could merge with Commerzbank given that they are both big players in Germany. A merger could help the former put an end to its long battle to become profitable. Over the last decade, Deutsche has struggled with fines and several failed restructuring attempts. More recently, its headquarters were also raided by prosecutors amid a money-laundering investigation.