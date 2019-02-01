Draft Kings, casinos gear up for Super Bowl sports betting debut

DraftKings expects to see a record volume of bets for Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, now that sports betting is legal in eight states, Jason Robins, CEO of the fantasy sports platform, told CNBC.

"Not surprisingly, it's the biggest day of the year for us," he said Friday on "Closing Bell." "I've heard people estimate there could be over $100 million bet in New Jersey on the Super Bowl this year, which would be amazing."

One establishment taking advantage of the nascent industry, which was cleared for states to legalize it after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, is Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Super Bowl Sunday has been a quiet day for the casino in the past, but Borgata Sportsbook President and COO Marcus Glover told CNBC it will be different this time around.

"We have reservations throughout the weekend," he said Friday on "The Exchange."