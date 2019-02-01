Former Starbucks chief Howard Schultz touted his background as a poor kid from Brooklyn during the rollout this week of his potential independent presidential run — but the billionaire's overall performance got a big Bronx cheer from political analysts.

Larry Sabato, the long-time University of Virginia political science guru, burst out laughing — at some length — when CNBC asked him to evaluate how Schultz did in introducing himself to the American public as the nation's next potential president during a whirlwind series of media interviews.

"I'm sorry," Sabato said, as he continued chuckling.

"Long and short: The rollout has been good in the sense that he has been introduced to millions of people who have never heard of him," Sabato said. "I had to learn how to spell his name."

"But the downside of his rollout is that millions almost immediately took a strong dislike to him for different reasons, something that apparently Schultz and his high-paid consultants aren't noticing," Sabato added.

Those consultants include Republican strategist and former MSNBC commentator Steve Schmidt and Bill Burton, a former advisor to President Barack Obama.

"The truth is the guy has announced for president, gotten enormous amount of coverage, and doesn't appear to have support from anybody," Sabato said.

Sabato and others said Schultz — who already was facing long odds of winning by saying that if he runs for the White House in 2020 it will be as an independent — hurt his chances during the week even further with a series of unforced errors. The former giant coffee chain CEO also opportunities left on the table, they said.

Analysts interviewed by CNBC cited the fierce backlash Schultz sparked by committing to running as independent, leading many Democrats to blast him for risking throwing the election to President Donald Trump by siphoning off enough would-be Democratic votes.

A day after announcing his potential bid Sunday, at a New York City event to launch his book, "From the Ground Up," Schultz was met with a heckler who shouted, "Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire a-----!" The incident was widely shared on social media.