Here's Netflix's new intro that the company worked on for two years

Netflix is getting a new cinematic intro.

The company spent two years revamping the short branded clip that introduces viewers to a new episode or movie, a spokesperson told Fast Company. The previous intro simply featured Netflix's logo on a white background. Now, Netflix's iconic "N" appears on a black background before the camera zooms into the letter to reveal several colorful vertical beams.

Netflix assured followers on Twitter that its two-beat intro sound would remain unchanged. Viewers will start to see the new animation on all originals premiering on or after Feb. 1, the company said. It will be swapped into other Netflix originals "over the coming months," Netflix added.

In a blog post announcing the new intro, Netflix explained its motivation for the change.

"Simply put, we've evolved, and wanted to update this signature brand moment to reflect the many choices our fans enjoy today," the company wrote.

The beams of light in Netflix's new design are meant to represent the company's array of content.

"The new ident animation reflects the diversity and variety of our content. Our favorite part is when the Netflix symbol breaks out into an array of colors — which is inspired by the spectrum of stories, emotions, languages, fans and creators that collectively make up who we are as a brand," the company wrote.

