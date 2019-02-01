Here's how much a case of beer costs in every US state

As football fans load up on beer this Super Bowl weekend, those in Wyoming will be paying a premium: They have to shell out around $27 to get a case. Meanwhile, New Yorkers only have to spend around $15.

That's according to new data from deal site Simple Thrifty Living, which found the average price of a 24-pack of beer in every state by comparing prices at national retailers across the U.S. The data accounts for major, domestic beer brands, not craft beer.

When it comes to brews, not all states are created equal. Beer prices are the highest in Alaska, where a 24-pack costs an average of $31.21. Illinois offers the cheapest prices, with an average of just $15.20 per case.

How does your state stack up? Check out the map and the full list below.