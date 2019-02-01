VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much a case of beer costs in every US state

As football fans load up on beer this Super Bowl weekend, those in Wyoming will be paying a premium: They have to shell out around $27 to get a case. Meanwhile, New Yorkers only have to spend around $15.

That's according to new data from deal site Simple Thrifty Living, which found the average price of a 24-pack of beer in every state by comparing prices at national retailers across the U.S. The data accounts for major, domestic beer brands, not craft beer.

When it comes to brews, not all states are created equal. Beer prices are the highest in Alaska, where a 24-pack costs an average of $31.21. Illinois offers the cheapest prices, with an average of just $15.20 per case.

How does your state stack up? Check out the map and the full list below.

Click to enlarge

Alabama

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $19.65

Alaska

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $31.21

Arizona

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.23

Arkansas

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.97

California

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.86

Colorado

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.06

Connecticut

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.49

Delaware

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.99

Florida

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.17

Georgia

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.81

Hawaii

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $22.39

Idaho

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.77

Illinois

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $15.20

Indiana

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.87

Iowa

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.18

Kansas

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.07

Kentucky

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.95

Louisiana

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $19.99

Maine

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $19.63

Maryland

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $20.49

Massachusetts

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.24

Michigan

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.07

Minnesota

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.94

Mississippi

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.78

Missouri

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.11

Montana

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $22.28

Nebraska

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.47

Nevada

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $20.96

New Hampshire

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.13

New Jersey

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $19.30

New Mexico

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.66

New York

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $15.48

North Carolina

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.08

North Dakota

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $19.47

Ohio

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $19.04

Oklahoma

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $17.58

Oregon

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $20.89

Pennsylvania

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $21.50

Rhode Island

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $15.98

South Carolina

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $15.32

South Dakota

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.12

Tennessee

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $22.25

Texas

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $20.17

Utah

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.27

Vermont

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $21.56

Virginia

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $16.85

Washington

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $20.61

West Virginia

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.06

Wisconsin

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $18.22

Wyoming

Average price of a 24-pack of beer: $26.68

