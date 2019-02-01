January jobs report: Hiring growth remains solid, despite government shutdown

While the longest government shutdown in history certainly put a damper on the activity of many employees and businesses, Hamrick says he likens its impact to that of a hurricane "where economic activity is either delayed or destroyed," but eventually, "things get restored."

"These things tend to be temporary," he tells CNBC Make It, "although the impact on individuals who missed paychecks and didn't have savings can be significant."

According to the BLS, federal employees working without pay were still considered employed, which is why Gimbel says she's not surprised that the jobs report remained positive. However, Gimbel says data from Indeed demonstrates an uptick in federal workers looking for new opportunities, including part-time work, to make ends meet.

"Federal workers tend to love their jobs and have low quit rates," she says. "But there are now more people wondering if the federal government is for them, and now they are going out in a tight labor market looking for jobs."

Gimbel adds that "this can be bad news for federal agencies who are looking to replace them in a tight market and says that while January's jobs report does provide a little bit of comfort, it "should not distract from a very real hurt that many workers suffered during the shutdown."

"It may take a while to really see what effects from the shutdown occurred, and we will need a couple more months of data," she says.