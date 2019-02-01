The Faber Report

Major League Baseball makes bid for regional sports networks being sold by Disney, sources say

  • Disney is selling a group of Fox regional sports networks in order to close its $71 billion deal for Fox's television and movie assets.
  • Major League Baseball entered a bid, sources tell CNBC, which has previously reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group is bidding.
Major League Baseball has submitted a bid for the Fox regional sports networks being sold by Disney, sources tell CNBC.

The second round of bids was due at the end of January. Disney is casting off the networks in order to complete its $71 billion deal with Fox last year. CNBC has previously reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group was bidding.

The sources said the bid would value the sports networks at no more than 6.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Twenty-first Century Fox sold its movie studio and television assets to Disney last year, and the new Fox said in a regulatory filing last month it had "no intention" of bidding for the sports networks. Bloomberg reported MLB's bid on Thursday, also citing sources.

