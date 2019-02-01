VISIT CNBC.COM

Food, Travel and Tech

This meat-lover's Super Bowl spread costs $53,000 — here's what you get

Elsa | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
American adults say they'll spend an average of $81.30 on grub for Super Bowl Sunday, CNBC reports. But for some football fans, buffalo wings and nachos just won't cut it. And one New York City eatery is taking the game day feast to a whole new level, offering a decadent meal with a $53,000 price tag.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse, located in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, is offering the Super Bowl LIII "Beef and Bling" package, a wildly expensive meal to be delivered on Super Bowl Sunday. The steakhouse claims it is the "most expensive-ever single big game bite on record."

Source: Old Homestead Steakhouse

"[T]his is the biggest sporting event of the year, so I created something to match the big game hype," says Marc Sherry, the co-owner and chef of Old Homestead Steakhouse.

The package includes a massive 53-pound imported Japanese prized Wagyu roast so high-end that it is only available at exclusive auctions in Japan and typically goes for an average of $475 per pound, according to Old Homestead. The beef is sourced from cows that are hand-massaged and fed organic grains and beer to stimulate their appetite, because the meat's rich flavor comes from intense fat marbleization, Old Homestead says.

Also included in the package are 12 $750 bottles of Cristal champagne and munchies such as chili, pizza, chicken, franks in a blanket and filet mignon "wings," which are a creation of Old Homestead and are made from the part of the filet that is on the bone.

Overall, the beef is worth $25,000 and the champagne is worth $9,000, says Old Homestead.

So what do you get for the other $20,000? A pear-shaped, 10.28-carat, teardrop diamond necklace with princess cut diamonds, of course.

As of Friday, Old Homestead reports it has sold two of the $53,000 packages — one is being delivered to a home in New Jersey, and another to a condo in Manhattan.

Source: Old Homestead Steakhouse

This isn't the first time Old Homestead has created an over-the-top meal. In November, the steakhouse featured a$150,000 Thanksgiving dinner spread. The feast included a turkey priced at $135 per pound (topped with edible gold flakes) and $2,500-a pound white truffles, along with the keys to a $75,000 2018 Maserati Levante.

