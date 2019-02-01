This meat-lover's Super Bowl spread costs $53,000 — here's what you get

"[T]his is the biggest sporting event of the year, so I created something to match the big game hype," says Marc Sherry, the co-owner and chef of Old Homestead Steakhouse.

The package includes a massive 53-pound imported Japanese prized Wagyu roast so high-end that it is only available at exclusive auctions in Japan and typically goes for an average of $475 per pound, according to Old Homestead. The beef is sourced from cows that are hand-massaged and fed organic grains and beer to stimulate their appetite, because the meat's rich flavor comes from intense fat marbleization, Old Homestead says.

Also included in the package are 12 $750 bottles of Cristal champagne and munchies such as chili, pizza, chicken, franks in a blanket and filet mignon "wings," which are a creation of Old Homestead and are made from the part of the filet that is on the bone.

Overall, the beef is worth $25,000 and the champagne is worth $9,000, says Old Homestead.

So what do you get for the other $20,000? A pear-shaped, 10.28-carat, teardrop diamond necklace with princess cut diamonds, of course.

As of Friday, Old Homestead reports it has sold two of the $53,000 packages — one is being delivered to a home in New Jersey, and another to a condo in Manhattan.