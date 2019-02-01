Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Amazon, Merck, Cigna, Honeywell & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Merck – Merck earned an adjusted $1.04 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates by a penny a share. Revenue came in very slightly above Wall Street forecasts. Sales of the company's Keytruda cancer drug jumped 66 percent from a year earlier.

Cigna – The health insurer beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.46 per share. Revenue also came in above estimates. Cigna issued adjusted 2019 earnings per share guidance of $16 to $16.50 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $16.74 a share.

Honeywell – The industrial conglomerate reported adjusted fourth quarter profit of $1.91 per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above Wall Street forecasts as its commercial aerospace, defense, and warehouse automation businesses performed well. Honeywell also issued a stronger-than-expected full-year earnings outlook.

United Technologies – Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "Conviction Buy" list, noting strength in the aerospace aftermarket and the defense sector as well as other positive factors.

Amazon.com – Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $6.04 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts amid a record holiday quarter, however Amazon gave a weaker-than-expected current-quarter sales forecast.

Yum China – Yum China came in 4 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share. The restaurant operator's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 2 percent, led by strength at the KFC unit.

Cypress Semiconductor – Cypress reported adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Cypress had posted a loss in the year-ago quarter.

Deckers Outdoor – Deckers earned $6.59 per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $5.30 per share. The footwear maker's revenue was above forecasts and the maker of Ugg boots also raised its full-year forecast.

Symantec – Symantec beat analysts' forecasts by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share. The cybersecurity software maker's revenue also came in above forecasts on a strong performance by the company's consumer business. Symantec also announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Noviello.

Apple – Apple blocked Alphabet's Google unit from running its internally built iOS apps, following reports that Google had been running a voluntary app that let it track user activity. Apple had imposed a similar restriction on Facebook earlier this week, but the two sides have settled their dispute.

Sony – Sony reported its highest ever quarterly profit, driven largely by its music content. Sony did see lower profit at its gaming division, however.

Deutsche Bank – Deutsche Bank returned to profitability in 2018 for the first time in four years, despite a fourth-quarter loss for the German bank.

Anheuser-Busch InBev – The beer brewer will spend more than $50 million on Super Bowl ads this year, according to industry sources who spoke to Reuters. That would be up from $42 million a year ago.

CVS Health – CVS and other pharmacy benefit managers may come under pressure after the White House proposed a rule that would end rebates that PBMs receive from drugmakers.