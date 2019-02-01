Dream job alert: Be a ski gear tester for $30 an hour and a free trip to Sweden

For skiers, shredding fresh powder in Sweden sounds like a dream. Now one company will actually pay two people to $30 an hour to do it. Outdoor clothing company Tenson is hiring "professional ski gear testers" in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

The temporary jobs' primary responsibility is to "enjoy your time in the mountains," the company says. Simply spend the day skiing and provide Tenson with feedback on its gear.

Selected candidates will get round-trip tickets to Idre Fjäll where they will ski in daily shifts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 pm. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, they will stay in a cabin within walking distance of the slopes and meals and ski rentals will also be provided. The testers will get Tenson ski gear that they can then keep, as well as a four-day SkiPass and eight hours of private skiing lessons. Plus, each tester can bring a friend, all expenses paid.

And you don't have to be the next Lindsey Vonn, either. Tenson is specifically looking for skiers who are "enthusiastic yet mediocre" to test the gear.

"For over six decades, we've been making innovative, functional clothing ... worn by the most savage skiers," the job listing states. "Being serious about our vision to enable the outdoors and making garments for everyone, it's now time to thoroughly test our gears on the Average Joe skier. And that's where you come in."

Tenson's product development team is looking for someone who can test out its gear from a beginner's perspective, in order to determine how it fares if you fall on an icy slope or get caught in the chair lift. For that reason, very limited prior experience of skiing is beneficial, but not a requirement, and the right person for the job will simply have a true passion for outdoor activities and the right mindset, says the company.

Applications are due before Feb. 11, and you can apply here.

