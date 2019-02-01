A group of Tesla short sellers launched a site Friday called Tslaq.org to showcase their crowdsourced research tracking the car maker's activities.
Tslaq.org includes aerial photography from the Shorty Air Force, a group of pseudonymous researchers who fly over the company's parking lots and delivery centers to count Tesla's inventory cars.
Other photos on the site come from a group calling themselves the Shorty Ground Force, which takes photos from publicly accessible points near Tesla factories or facilities using smartphone cameras or hobbyist drones.