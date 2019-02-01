Trump friend and former advisor Roger Stone could face a gag order in Mueller case

President Donald Trump's longtime confidant and former political advisor Roger Stone is due back in federal court Friday, where he could be slapped with a gag order following a slew of media appearances.

The hearing in U.S. District Court Washington, D.C., before Judge Amy Berman Jackson marks Stone's third court appearance since last week, when he was arrested in a pre-dawn FBI raid on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Jackson is widely expected to impose a gag order preventing stone from speaking to the media about his case. The judge had previously ordered lawyers for Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, another target of Mueller's probe, to limit their comments to the press.

"I want to make it clear, from this point on, that I expect counsel to do their talking in this courtroom and in their pleadings, and not on the courthouse steps," Jackson said at the time.

Stone's attorney, Grant Smith, told CNBC that he and his client have "no expectation that the judge is entertaining" a gag order.

"The government has never mentioned it, and if the judge on her own motion does that, Mr. Stone will vigorously defend his First Amendment rights," Smith said.

It's unclear what that defense might entail. David Weinstein, a defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, told CNBC that "Stone is barking up the wrong tree if he thinks, even with his experienced stable of First Amendment lawyers, that he can skirt around a gag order imposed by Judge Berman."

Stone, the 66-year-old Republican political operative and self-described dirty trickster, has been anything but shy about talking to the press since his indictment by Mueller's attorneys.

He was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 25, and was released on a $250,000 bond later that day by a federal judge in Florida district court. Minutes later — while he was apparently still inside the courthouse — Stone had a phone interview with Alex Jones, the head of right-wing conspiracy site Infowars.

After that call ended, Stone greeted a mix of supporters, critics and media figures outside, where he imitated former President Richard Nixon's "V sign" pose and told the crowd that there are "no circumstances whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself."

On Tuesday, Stone pleaded not guilty to the seven counts against him. Afterward, he again appeared on Infowars, where he called the case a "lynching" orchestrated by Mueller "because I support Donald Trump," and because "I helped take down" Trump's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.

After his arraignment, Stone, who prides himself on having a refined sartorial taste, participated in a video for conservative outlet The Daily Caller explaining how to dress for court.