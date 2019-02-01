VW revives the dune buggy with an electric concept vehicle that brings the past into the future

Cue the Beach Boys. Along with their California-tinged sound, one of the staples of the '60s surf scene was the dune buggy, typically a modified version of the equally iconic Volkswagen Beetle, and now the automaker is ready to show off an all-new, retro-futuristic dune crawler.

But this time, the VW dune buggy concept vehicle set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March will be environmentally friendly, riding on the same electrified platform that will be shared with dozens of battery-electric vehicles, or BEVs, the German company plans to bring to market by 2025.

"A buggy is more than a car. It is vibrancy and energy on four wheels," VW's global design chief Klaus Bischoff said in a statement accompanying a pair of shots teasing the dune buggy concept's debut. "These attributes are embodied by the new e-buggy, which demonstrates how a modern, non-retro interpretation of a classic can look and, more than anything else, the emotional bond that electric mobility can create."