Buick's 2019 Regal GS offers stellar value, but nothing special about the ride

General Motors new Regal GS is a lot of things. It's a competent sports sedan. A stylish liftback. A German car in an American outfit. A comfortable cruiser. A stellar value.

It's not, however, what you probably expect from a Buick. That's good news for the brand and better news for prospective buyers.

You can get the Regal in three styles. The TourX is the lifted wagon that does duty as a crossover alternative, a role we thought it handled well. There's a regular sedan, though it should be noted that the "sedan" moniker isn't completely descriptive. All non-wagon Regals have a liftback and folding seats, making them a stylish alternative to a hatchback.

Last, there's this: the Regal GS. It's the high-performance version with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine providing 310 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission. More importantly, the GS gets adaptive suspension and performance brakes that lead to a more dynamic driving experience.