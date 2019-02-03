Hosting a Super Bowl party this weekend? You can still do that without throwing financial responsibility to the wind.

This year, Americans are set to spend the second-highest amount of money ever on their Super Bowl parties, according to a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey, which surveyed more than 7,000 adults from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, before it was known which teams would play. Of those Americans planning to watch, 60.9 million plan on attending a party, 44 million people plan to host a party, and 13 million people will be watching at a bar, the NRF found.

People watching the big game will shell out an average of $81 a person, totaling in $14.8 billion, the NRF said. Football fans spent the most money during Super Bowl L back in 2016, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers. That year, the average was $82.19 per person, the retail association said.

Nearly 3 out of 4 of the respondents in the federation's poll said they plan to watch the game this year. Yet the survey found that among the 35 to 44 age cohort, those game watchers were willing to spend the most on a Super Bowl fete--an average of $123.26.