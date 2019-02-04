Boeing shares hit another record, bucking China slowdown concerns: 'Things are just heating up'

Why Airbus and Boeing are the only two companies to dominate 99% of the large plane market 5:27 PM ET Mon, 28 Jan 2019 | 14:47

Boeing shares are soaring to begin 2019, rising to an all-time high a few days after the company reported booming fourth-quarter results and gave shareholders even greater confidence in the company's prospects in China's nearly insatiable aviation market.

The aerospace giant is ramping production to fulfill its backlog of 5,900 aircraft orders, which "equates to about seven years of production at current rates," CEO Dennis Muilenburg told shareholders during the company's quarterly conference call. Boeing broke its airplane production record last year, churning out 806. But Boeing expects to shatter that record by nearly triple digits and produce at least 895 next year.

In other words, Boeing aims to produce airplanes at a blistering rate of one every 9 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

"It appears things are just heating up," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a note to investors about Boeing on Sunday.