Cramer Remix: Apple's next move in health care could be with Dexcom   

Investors who own the likes of Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon need to remember why they bought those stocks in the first place if they're going to survive the tech giants' earnings reports, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"Everyone who dumped Apple or Facebook or Microsoft earlier this earnings season now has a serious case of seller's remorse," he said on "Mad Money." "Don't be distracted by short-term problems that can vanish overnight like we saw with these winners. Focus on the long term, and the next time one of these terrific stocks sells off, then you know it's time to buy."

Apple's stock, for one, got some reprieve after the company's negative first-quarter pre-announcement. Expectations were so low ahead of its earnings report that the iPhone maker actually managed to surprise to the upside after spending much of January trading close to its 52-week lows.

But J.P. Morgan's suggestion that Apple should buy a company like Activision Blizzard, Sonos or Netflix caught Cramer off guard. He maintained his call that the tech giant should get into health care, doubling down on the idea in conversation with a caller.

"When I talk about what Apple could buy that would really help them in the health-care segment, I mistakenly neglected that if they could somehow do a merger with Dexcom, that would be really unbelievable, too," he said.

