Ikea will try renting furniture to prolong product lifespan

Ikea will start leasing furniture as it moves to develop "scalable subscription services" to prolong the life of its products, the Financial Times reported.
Torbjorn Loof, chief executive of Inter Ikea, which owns the Ikea brand, told the FT customers will be able to return their furniture at the end of the leasing period and, if they want to, pick something new.
"And instead of throwing those away, we refurbish them a little and we could sell them, prolonging the lifecycle of the products," Loof said. He added, the leasing trial is part of Ikea's move to develop a circular business model that reuses products to make new ones.