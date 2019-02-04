Mayor's attempt to censor local article about Henry Ford's anti-Semitism draws national attention

DEARBORN, Mich. — He was one of America's most successful entrepreneurs, but Henry Ford was also one of its most virulent anti-Semites, and an attempt by a suburban Detroit mayor to censor an article detailing Ford's hatred of Jews in a little-read local historical magazine is drawing national attention.

Most Americans are likely to think of Ford Motor Co.'s founder as the man who put the country on wheels, rolling out the Model T by the millions off his breakthrough assembly lines in the early half of the 20th century. But "he was also a man who mass produced hate," said Bill McGraw, former editor of the Dearborn Historian. Dearborn Mayor John B. "Jack" O'Reilly late last month ordered all the copies of the Autumn 2018 issue, Volume 55, No. 3 confiscated and, days later, fired McGraw.

A former reporter from the Detroit Free Press, McGraw wrote the issue's cover story for the city-owned magazine: "A Special Report: Henry Ford and 'The International Jew.'"

There are no indications that Ford or its executives had any knowledge of the mayor's actions, and the company has taken great pains over the years to distance itself from its founder's dark legacy.