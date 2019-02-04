Super Bowl Betting Winners, Losers, and Controversy

It was the first Super Bowl after the Supreme Court paved the way for states to legalize sports gambling. That meant there were more bettors at sportsbooks than ever.

While official numbers won't come out until later, CNBC got an early preview from major firms including Draftkings and Fanduel.

Draftkings told CNBC it recorded over 300,000 mobile sportsbook app bets in New Jersey alone. The company paid out more than $11 million to bettors.

FanDuel said it took 350,000 bets, paying out $5 million. FanDuel also said bettors wagered more than $2 million on prop bets alone. As the most bet on game of the year, there were big bets everywhere you look.

One anonymous bettor, known as "Bettor X", placed $3.8 million in total across multiple sportsbooks. But he bet on the Rams to win, meaning he lost all that money. "Bettor X" is still up more than $20 million after big wins in last year's World Series and Super Bowl.

There were also huge returns on very small bets. One person put down $250 at South Point casino, betting that the Rams would score exactly three points. He won. Big. 400-1 odds means he took home $100,000.

The Action Network said 66% of bettors picked the Patriots to cover, but only 40% correctly took the game's under. That's why on an overall basis, early reports suggest a win for the sportsbooks as a whole.