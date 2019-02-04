Winner of the 2018 CNBC stock draft bet on AMD and it paid off big

Ex-NFL star Nick Lowery proved he has some serious skills off the field — he was named the winner of the 2018 CNBC stock draft on Monday.

The former kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, who was up against seven other teams, scored big with his picks of Amazon, Goldman Sachs and AMD. Lowery and the other competitors made one pick per round, for three rounds, in the draft last April. They chose from a list of 60 investments.

Lowery's final score was based on the average performance of his three stock picks from the closing price on April 26, 2018, to last Friday's close.

"Timing is everything," said Lowery, who joked about unseating the 2017 champ, "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary. "It just makes it extra special," he said on "Power Lunch."