With Westminster and Brussels seemingly trapped in a stalemate over Brexit negotiations, analysts told CNBC that an extension to talks could bring some benefits for the U.K.

"An extension (to the Brexit deadline) beyond three months would make Brexit more Europeanized," Alberto Alemanno, a European law professor at HEC University in Paris, said at an event in London last Thursday.

"The discussion would be different."

His point being that upcoming elections at the EU in May would deliver a more fragmented Parliament with more diverse voices to its policy making. Amid a wave of anti-EU sentiment across many of the 28 member states, it's expected that the elections in May — which appoints representatives to the European Parliament — will see support for parties that have railed against the institution and broader EU policies.

This could lead to an openness to renegotiate the current Withdrawal Agreement — the 585-page document that outlines how the U.K. should leave the EU on March 29 — which is the same document that U.K. lawmakers voted to change last month.

"The new (set) of European politicians will speak a different language," Alemanno said. "We will have a different EU."

The European Parliament, once formed, has a say on who will be the next president of the European Commission and what its team will look like. Thus, the next Commission will be a reflection of what happens in the election. Typically at the EU, the Commission would propose and enforce the laws for members states and the Parliament would approve or reject those laws.