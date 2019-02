On the data front, investors are likely to monitor services PMIs and ISM nonmanufacturing numbers due at 9.45 and 10 a.m. ET, respectively.

President Donald Trump is due to address the Congress with his 2019 State of the Union Speech on Tuesday. Money managers will be looking for comments on trade and the broader U.S. economy.

On Monday, the President had an "informal meeting" with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, where both discussed "recent economic developments and the outlook for growth, employment and inflation."

Meanwhile, the Treasury will auction $38 billion in 3-year notes.