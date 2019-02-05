5 of the smartest things Slack's co-founder has said about business

"Three years ago, I would have thought that my job is to be smarter than everyone and to make all of the really important decisions," Butterfield told Adam Bryant in December for CNBC's "The Art of Leading." "And there could be a time at a small enough organization where that's more or less true. But it's not the job when you get 100 people or 500 people or 1,000 people.

"Starting to understand what the job actually is was a big breakthrough for me because suddenly I realized how to spend my time, which is not thinking super hard about some decision that we have to make but rather setting the strategy and vision for the company."

He added: "It's about ensuring that the performance of the organization as a whole is as high as it can possibly be, and that it is coordinated, aligned, and able to respond to new information. Those are, I think, the most important things."