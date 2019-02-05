Cramer's lightning round: I'm finally making the buy call on Alibaba

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.: "I think the stock can go higher. I read a good piece in TheStreet.com about it and I think that the company is incredibly cheap. Let's do some buying here."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: "You know I've been [talking to] a lot of these fashion guys lately and a lot of retailers and a lot of guys' suppliers, and they say over and over again 'Jim, get more positive on Alibaba,' so I will. You should buy it. There you go. It's been an amazing, amazing way to move product.

Avon Products Inc.: "You know, maybe they can make it, I don't know. I saw that the way tupperware blew up recently. Look, you can lose—it's two bucks stock, but you could lose the two bucks. What can I tell you. That's how I feel about it."

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc.: "They crushed the quarter. They crushed the quarter, but this is traditionally when a lot of people come in to buy this stock 'cause of Valentine's Day. I got my cards, how about you guys? But I don't think you should buy it up here. I would not be a buyer."

Roku Inc.u: "It's a winner. I'm not fighting Roku anymore. It's a winner."