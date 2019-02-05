Dow set to open higher | Trump dines with Fed chief | State of the Union expectations

Stock futures were indicating a higher open for the Dow but a relatively flat open for the Nasdaq this morning ahead of tonight's State of the Union Address from President Donald Trump. Monday's rally pulled the Nasdaq Composite just out of 10 percent correction territory. The Dow narrowed its losses from October's all-time highs to 6.3 percent. (CNBC)



* Here's what investors should watch for in Trump's State of the Union (CNBC)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell met with Trump for dinner last night, marking their first meeting since the president nominated Powell to the post and following months of strong criticism from Trump about his nominee and central bank policy. (CNBC)



* Trump nominates one of the World Bank's sharpest critics to lead the institution (WSJ)

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) were under pressure in the premarket after the Google-parent, despite posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, also reported lower advertising prices and decreasing margins. (CNBC)



* Google's capital expenditures, including data center costs, doubled in 2018 (CNBC)

* Google has a 'very high bar' for M&A targets: CEO Sundar Pichai (CNBC)

Alphabet was last night's feature earnings report. This evening, it's Dow component Walt Disney (DIS), along with Snap (SNAP) and Electronic Arts (EA). Ralph Lauren (RL) and Viacom (VIAB) are among the companies out with quarterly results before the bell. (CNBC)



* Profits in the first quarter are now expected to decline as company outlooks fall short (CNBC)

On Tuesday's economic calendar, The Institute for Supply Management releases at 10 a.m. ET its January nonmanufacturing index, which is expected to drop to 57 from December's 57.6 reading. (CNBC)