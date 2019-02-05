Morning Brief

Dow set to open higher | Trump dines with Fed chief | State of the Union expectations

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures were indicating a higher open for the Dow but a relatively flat open for the Nasdaq this morning ahead of tonight's State of the Union Address from President Donald Trump. Monday's rally pulled the Nasdaq Composite just out of 10 percent correction territory. The Dow narrowed its losses from October's all-time highs to 6.3 percent. (CNBC)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell met with Trump for dinner last night, marking their first meeting since the president nominated Powell to the post and following months of strong criticism from Trump about his nominee and central bank policy. (CNBC)

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) were under pressure in the premarket after the Google-parent, despite posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, also reported lower advertising prices and decreasing margins. (CNBC)

Alphabet was last night's feature earnings report. This evening, it's Dow component Walt Disney (DIS), along with Snap (SNAP) and Electronic Arts (EA). Ralph Lauren (RL) and Viacom (VIAB) are among the companies out with quarterly results before the bell. (CNBC)

On Tuesday's economic calendar, The Institute for Supply Management releases at 10 a.m. ET its January nonmanufacturing index, which is expected to drop to 57 from December's 57.6 reading. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The White House said President Trump will call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address tonight, attempting a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks. (AP)

Federal prosecutors in New York issued a subpoena seeking documents from Trump's inaugural committee, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that's faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money. (AP)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his newly emboldened Democratic colleagues in the State Senate appear headed for open warfare over a plan to bring Amazon (AMZN) to the Queens borough of New York City. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) has reached a deal with France to pay an undisclosed amount of back taxes, according to the company's French division. Media in France are reporting the sum at approximately $571 million. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Viacom (VIAB) earned an adjusted $1.12 per share for its latest quarter, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of forecasts, however, as domestic advertising sales declined.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) told the Federal Communications Commission it would freeze most prices for three years if it gets approval for its proposed $26 billion buyout of wireless rival Sprint (S).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is in talks to settle most of the individual lawsuits involving its DePuy unit's Pinnacle hip implants, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs. The suits allege the implants were defective and caused injuries.

BP's (BP) annual profit doubled in 2018 to $12.7 billion, driven by a significant increase in oil and gas output, and the acquisition of the U.S. shale assets from BHP Group. (BHP)

WATERCOOLER

NBC Sports' Golf Channel is partnering with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy to debut a subscription service that will give customers one round of golf a month, more than 4,000 hours of instructional videos, and discounts at resorts and clubs. (CNBC)

Super Bowl 53 on Sunday was watched by the fewest number of people in 11 years, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings. The defensive battle for most of the game that saw the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams drew about 98.2 million viewers on CBS. (CNBC)

