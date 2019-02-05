Fed Chairman Powell met with Trump for an 'informal dinner' to discuss the economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Richard Clarida had dinner on Monday with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, according to a statement from the Fed.
The central bank said it was an "informal" dinner and that Powell did not discuss specific expectations for monetary policy.
Here's the statement from the Fed:
Statement on Chair Powell's and Vice Chair Clarida's meeting with the President and Treasury Secretary
At the President's invitation, Chair Powell and Vice Chair Clarida joined the President and the Treasury Secretary for an informal dinner tonight in the White House residence, to discuss recent economic developments and the outlook for growth, employment and inflation.
Chair Powell's comments in this setting were consistent with his remarks at his press conference of last week. He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook.
Finally, Chair Powell said that he and his colleagues on the FOMC will set monetary policy in order to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis.