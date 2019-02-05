Flipkart founder says he's 'moved on' after Walmart ouster

Flipkart founder Binny Bansal said he has "moved on" and is focused on a new venture aimed at mentoring start-ups following his ouster from the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant.

Bansal said in an interview with Bloomberg Tuesday that he is "looking forward to the next chapter" of his life after his shock resignation, which came after a Walmart investigation into alleged "serious personal misconduct."

Reports have said the probe stemmed from an allegation of sexual assault against Bansal, an accusation which he has denied. The move came within months of Walmart's announcement that it would buy a majority stake in the Indian e-tailer for $16 billion.

Bansal was hesitant to speak about the details of the events that led up to his exit from the firm, according to Bloomberg. "Now, it's all in the past. I have moved on," he said.