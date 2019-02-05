Democrat Julian Castro wants to take on Trump over immigration. Here's where he stands on key issues

Julian Castro isn't one of the bigger names in the prospective Democratic field for president in 2020. But he is looking to break through with a message that stresses his experience managing large bureaucracies and budgets, as well as liberal policy proposals.

Castro was one of the first Democrats to join the race to determine whom the party will nominate to challenge President Donald Trump. Castro, for his part, has been a critic of several Trump policies, notably the president's hard-line approach to immigration.

Castro's campaign is pegged heavily to his experience in government. He served as mayor of San Antonio, Texas, for five years before being appointed to the top spot at the Department of Housing and Urban Development during former President Barack Obama's second term.

Castro also hails from a family deeply involved in politics. His mother, Rosie, was a prominent activist, and his twin brother, Joaquin, is a congressman representing San Antonio.

Here is where Julian Castro stands on key issues.