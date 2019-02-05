January's rebound is a positive sign for stocks this year   

Compared to its harsh December performance, when the S&P lost about 9 percent, the market bounced back in January.

During that month, the S&P 500 recouped almost all of its month-prior loss, gaining about 8 percent.

Since 1980, there have been only five other occurrences in which the S&P 500 gained between 5% and 10% in January.

This tended to be a positive sign for the remainder of the year.

In the following "February to end-of-December" period, the index surged.

It's added an average of almost 14% more, trading positively 80% of the time.