Paying with cash can help you lose weight and save money—but fewer Americans are doing it

Paying with cash is falling out of fashion: Nearly one-third of Americans, or 29 percent, say they never make purchases with cash, up from 24 percent in 2015.

That's according to PEW Research Center, which also found that the percentage of Americans who make all of their purchases with cash fell from 24 percent in 2015 to 18 percent in 2018.

There are some benefits to keeping bills on hand, though. Here are three unexpected benefits of using cash.