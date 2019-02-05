Paying with cash can help you lose weight and save money—but fewer Americans are doing it

Researchers have found that physically handing over your money and watching it disappear is painful. That's why making transactions with cash rather than a debit or credit card can help you save big: If it hurts to part with your money, you're less likely to do it.
Using a credit or debit card, on the other hand, feels less real than cash because you're not watching your physical bills disappear. That's why it's so easy to mindlessly swipe a card and forget you even bought something.
If you're sticking to a tight budget, or just looking to cut back, try ditching your plastic and going on a "cash diet." Simply withdraw a predetermined amount of money for the week or month and commit to spending only that amount. It could both encourage and help you to stay on track.
