Battling nausea is far from a joy ride, which is why Romy Taormina made it her mission to create a solution for the uncomfortable experience — without forfeiting fashion for function. Her products, Psi Bands, are stylish acupressure wrist bands she says help relieve nausea, including motion sickness, morning sickness, and nausea due to anesthesia and chemotherapy.

"I suffered from debilitating morning sickness during my pregnancies," Taormina said in an email to CNBC. "The only thing that provided me with nausea and vomiting relief were acupressure wrist bands, but I was dissatisfied with existing products on the market. They were ugly, not waterproof so I could not wear them showering otherwise they'd get waterlogged ... "

In 2013, Taormina went on "Shark Tank," seeking $250,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity in her company. As she touted Psi Bands as products superior in function and fashion, the Sharks were growing more and more interested — especially after learning her sales were $1 million in the 12 months prior.

Robert Herjavec was especially intrigued and even a little skeptical. The sales may have been high, but the net profit was considerably low, and the Sharks were concerned with how that could be the case.

Taormina mentioned other expenses, including overhead, rent, utilities, bookkeeping and debt. Her debt, specifically, added up to $600,000, which included past deferred salaries that she didn't take for the first four years.

"Are you saying that because you didn't pay yourself in the past, you consider that debt today? Herjavec asked.

Taormina said yes. To which Herjavec replied, "Seriously?"

The idea of Taormina writing checks for unpaid work done years in the past wasn't appealing to the Sharks. These reactions, however, weren't a total shock to Taormina. As both a mother and entrepreneur, she said that she's learned to be comfortable with discomfort.

"One must not be complacent," Taormina said. "Just when you think you have something dialed in, things change. The only thing constant is change. So, we all need to get comfortable with discomfort in business — and life."

Above all, Taormina said her experience on "Shark Tank" was highly stimulating. Since her appearance aired, Psi Bands has gained additional retailers, including Target, CVS, REI and Amazon. She said she has especially benefited from the networking among other "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs who are supportive of each other and share resources.

