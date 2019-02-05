Snap earnings will cap a tumultuous year — follow here

Snap is expected to report its fourth-quarter results after the market close on Tuesday.

Investors and analysts will look for signs that CEO Evan Spiegel is stabilizing the social app after a tumultuous quarter that saw the departures of multiple executives.

Here's what analysts expect:

Estimated loss per share: 7 cents, per Refinitiv

7 cents, per Refinitiv Estimated revenue: $378 million, per Refinitiv

$378 million, per Refinitiv Estimated daily active users: 184.26 million, per FactSet estimates

184.26 million, per FactSet estimates Estimated average revenue per user: $2.05, per FactSet estimates

The Los Angeles tech company had a rough go during the fourth quarter.

The company saw rival Instagram emerge as the most popular social platform among teenagers, according to Piper Jaffray report in October. This change in ranking has coincided with a continued decrease in Snapchat's user base.

Snap this quarter also dealt with a number of key executive departures, including that of Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone, who the company announced last month will be leaving the company. Stone joined Snap less than a year ago.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

