Here's a seemingly simple math question: what is 206 minus 27?

If you answered 156 you'd be right – at least if you were driving a Jaguar I-Pace from Detroit's Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to the suburb of Pleasant Ridge during the recent polar vortex.

Owners of today's battery electric vehicles found out during last week's cold snap that the range that shows up on their instrument panel is, at best, an estimate that can be impacted by things like terrain and a motorist's driving style. Operate at night and those headlights will also have an impact, as well. But nothing eats up range like cold weather. While it can vary from vehicle to vehicle, experts and owners alike report that operating in subzero temperatures can cut range by as much as half, requiring twice as much energy to get from point A to B.